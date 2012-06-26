* Norwegian crown set for gains in the short term
* Flows into Danish assets could wane
* Solid economic fundamentals make Nordics a safe haven
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 26 The Norwegian crown is set for
gains against the euro and should eclipse the Danish currency as
a favourite among investors seeking shelter from turmoil in the
euro zone.
Analysts say recent strong demand for the Danish crown could
shift towards the Norwegian currency as the two countries'
central banks signal starkly different interest rate paths.
Investors have sought safety in Scandinavian assets in
recent months, attracted by the countries' triple-A credit
ratings and sound public and external finances.
Denmark is a member of the European Union but voted in 2000
against adopting the euro. Its central bank intervenes to keep
the crown pegged within a band against the common currency.
Oil-rich Norway is not in the EU.
However, the surge of investment into relatively small
economies, such as Denmark, Norway and, outside the Nordic
region, Switzerland, has caused headaches for policymakers who
have threatened aggressive action to check currency gains.
Since early May, fears of a chaotic euro break-up and the
risk of contagion have seen investors flock to the Danish crown.
But Norway's central bank, Norges Bank, said last week it could
start raising rates sooner than previously thought and that it
expected the currency to gain.
By contrast, the head of the Danish central bank warned last
week that policymakers may introduce negative interest rates to
deter investors rushing to buy fixed income assets.
"The Norwegian crown will do better than the Danish crown in
the near term as the Norwegians appear to be ready to tolerate
more strength in their currency," said Niels Christensen,
currency strategist at Nordea, Copenhagen.
"There is a fair bit the Norwegian currency can rise against
the euro and we expect it to test the March highs soon."
While the Danish crown posted its biggest monthly advance
against the euro in May since July last year, the Norwegian
currency barely eked out gains against the euro last month.
The Norwegian crown hit a nine-year high of
7.3927 crowns per euro in early March before the Norges Bank cut
rates in a surprise move. That depressed the crown, though it
has since recovered.
Worries that the Norges Bank could ease policy again kept
investors wary of the Norwegian crown. But last week's comments
seemed to change that. On Tuesday, the euro was
trading at 7.4975 Norwegian crown.
The value of Norway's crown has been closely correlated with
the price of oil, of which it is a major exporter, and
growth-linked assets like stocks and commodities . But Citi
currency strategist Josh O'Byrne said the importance of these
factor would diminish in favour of interest rate differentials.
He expected the euro to come under pressure on expectations
the European Central Bank would cut interest rates and
recommended investors sell the euro for Norwegian crowns via
two-month option structures. These would cover two ECB
rate-setting meetings and expire just before the next Norges
Bank policy decision.
"Rate differentials still play a comparatively large role,"
he said. "While still cautious, the Norges Bank is decidedly
less dovish than any other European central bank. There could be
potential for rate differentials to move further in favour of
Norwegian crown given outlook for policy."
SHARP APPRECIATION
The Danish crown hit a five-month high against the euro in
late May, mirroring a sharp appreciation late last year due to
flight out of euro zone assets.
The central bank spent more defending the crown last month
than at any time since the start of 2010. For similar reasons,
the Swiss National Bank has been absorbing large amounts of
euros to defend the Swiss franc's peg of 1.20 francs per euro.
Danish central bank Governor Nils Bernstein said the upward
pressure on the crown had been its most severe in his seven
years in the job, the Financial Times reported, and warned
negative rates could be introduced to curb the currency's
strength.
The comments last week spooked investors, said Nordea's
Christensen, but he added that if euro zone debt problems
worsened impetus for the crown to strengthen would return. He
said the crown's recent high of 7.43 per euro could draw more
intervention from the central bank, keeping gains in check.
On Tuesday, the euro was at 7.4334 Danish crowns.
Analysts said the Swedish crown could also see some upward
pressure against the euro.
Sweden's currency, though, could lag given the economy's
strong trade links with Europe, which pose a risk. However,
Sweden's robust credit fundamentals and relatively strong debt
ratios meant it was set for gains.
Strategists at JPMorgan have cut their year-end forecasts
for the euro against the Swedish and Norwegian crowns.
For the euro/Swedish crown they cut the forecast to 8.90
crowns from 9.00 earlier, while for euro/Norwegian crown they
lowered it to 7.45 crowns from 7.60. The forecasts suggested the
Norwegian crown could gain more than its Swedish counterpart.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)