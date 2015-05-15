NEW YORK May 15 The euro briefly trimmed losses against the dollar on Friday as a weaker-than-expected rise in a regional Federal Reserve gauge on New York state manufacturing activity in May supported the view of sluggish U.S. economic growth in the second quarter.

The single currency was last down 0.7 percent on the day at $1.1330, below the three-month of $1.1445 set on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)