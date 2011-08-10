NEW YORK Aug 10 The New Zealand dollar fell more than 2 percent against the U.S. dollar and the euro hit a new 5-month low versus the yen on Wednesday as investors embraced safety.

Concerns about the French banking sector, which has a large exposure to shaky peripheral European debt, weighed on global financial markets, with Wall Street stocks falling sharply. For more see [ID:nN1E7790K3].

The New Zealand dollar fell to a session low of 0.8191 NZD= and last traded at 0.8198, down 2.2 percent on the day.

The euro fell to a session low of 108.29 yen EURJPY=, its lowest since March. It last traded at 108.52, down 2 percent on the day. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)