By Anirban Nag
| LONDON, June 30
LONDON, June 30 A sudden and sustained rise in
global oil prices caused by violence in Iraq would initially
trigger a rush into safe-haven currencies like the yen and the
Swiss franc, despite Japan and Switzerland being importers of
crude.
Ever since the violence escalated this month and drove oil
prices higher, both currencies have held their ground,
challenging a view that higher crude prices usually translate
into big wins for oil-exporting countries and their currencies.
Higher prices improve the trade balance for oil exporters
like Canada and Norway and push their currencies higher.
Conversely, they tend to hurt oil-importing nations.
However, investors are wary that a supply shock could hurt
global recovery prospects and hit the less-liquid and riskier
commodity currencies at first.
"Such shocks usually do not bode well for general risk
appetite as it raises concerns about global growth and tends to
be accompanied by falling stock prices," Petr Krpata, currency
strategist at ING, referring to the recent spike in oil prices
due to fighting in Iraq.
"In fact, within the G10 FX space, the dent to risk appetite
tends to offset the positive effect of rising oil prices on
exporters."
Brent crude surged 8 percent since May to hit a
nine-month high of $115.71 in mid-June on worries that sectarian
violence in Iraq could hurt oil output. With Iraq contributing
to about 11 percent of the daily production from the OPEC oil
producers' cartel, any supply disruption would hurt.
So far, there is little sign of large scale supply
disruptions and oil prices have eased, keeping action in the
currency market rather limited. But currency investors are
watching whether the fight extends into Iraq's south.
Around 90 percent of Iraq's oil shipments are from there, an
area so far largely unaffected by unrest. Any setback to the
government there could lead to greater demand for the more
liquid currencies like the yen, the dollar and the
Swiss franc.
All three currencies are sought-after during financial
market turmoil and uncertainty about the global economy. They
have more or less held their ground this year, despite stocks
soaring and riskier currencies performing well.
The Canadian dollar and Norway's crown are down 4 percent
versus the yen so far in 2014 and both have underperformed the
rise in oil prices which have risen 3 percent this month.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Column on oil prices and currencies
Graphic on oil output change by country
link.reuters.com/zyg28v
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
"If it is an oil supply shock then we will see a move
towards safe-haven currencies," said Jane Foley, senior currency
strategist at Rabobank. "On the other hand, a sustained rise in
oil prices, which is not caused by a supply shock will tend to
benefit oil producing countries like Canada."
LOSERS AND WINNERS
Mark Mccormick, a strategist at Credit Agricole says the
biggest beneficiaries of a sustained rise in oil prices in the
past have been the growth-linked, commodity currencies like the
New Zealand, Australian, Canadian dollars
and the Norwegian crown.
Higher oil prices are not always bad for economies or
financial markets. If gross domestic output is on a strong
footing already, robust demand for energy, higher stock markets
and growth-linked currencies can co-exist nicely, analysts said.
"But when oil prices result from supply shortages, both the
reduction in quantity and the higher price will tend to hit
economic activity," said Jeremy Hale, a global macro strategist
at Citi. "In fact, every U.S. recession bar one since the
mid-1970's has been associated with a spike in oil prices."
The United States, though, is much better placed to tackle
an oil shock given its dependency on imports is gradually
waning.
In the derivatives market, implied volatilities show there
is little sign of an oil price shock being factored in.
Currency volatility has been crushed ,
languishing at multi-year lows, highlighting most major currency
pairs are likely to trade in a range and unlikely to see sharp
and volatile swings.
ING's Krpata warned that may change and an oil shock could
see implied volatilities rise.
"This is not surprising as a period of stress and
uncertainty tend to be associated with higher vols. The highest
pick-up in vols is seen on historically higher beta currencies
such as the Aussie, the New Zealand dollar, the Norwegian crown
as well," he said.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)