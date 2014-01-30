LONDON Jan 30 A sell-off in emerging-market
currencies has further to run but probably will not lead to
sharp moves higher in the most liquid major currencies, trends
in the currency options market show.
Near-term implied volatility - a gauge of how sharp price
swings will be - has spiked in battered emerging-market
currencies like the Turkish lira and the South African rand. But
similar measures for the euro, dollar and yen are anchored near
multi-year lows.
"This is because the repatriation from emerging markets that
is happening is not just going to one major, liquid currency,"
said Adam Myers, the European head of FX strategy at Credit
Agricole. "It is going to the yen, the dollar as well as the
euro."
While the yen, the Swiss franc and the dollar are the most
sought-after currencies during times of financial market stress,
analysts said investors are also seeking euro zone assets this
time around. That is underpinning the euro against the dollar
and other major currencies.
The divergence between developing- and developed-market
currencies in expectations of how far prices will move contrasts
with what happened in mid-2013. Volatility rose then for both,
after the U.S. Federal Reserve first signalled it was ready to
scale back its bond buying.
Implied volatility, or vol, derived from options prices,
climbs when a currency drops as investors rush to hedge against
more weakness. Lower vols indicate a currency is likely to trade
without major rises or falls.
Analysts said the divergence between emerging- and
developed-market vols reflect a sense of calm amongst investors
in the most liquid currencies.
"The diverging trends between the vols in the emerging-
market space and those in the euro, the dollar and the yen
indicate that there is very little chance of a spillover," said
Peter Kinsella, an options strategist at Commerzbank.
"We expect volatility in emerging markets to continue
rising, and with liquidity thin, the spot will come under more
pressure. On the other hand, there is very little chance that we
will see that kind of weakness in the dollar, the euro and the
yen. They would benefit from safe-haven inflows."
One-month implied volatility on the dollar/Turkish lira pair
jumped to 20.45 percent on Wednesday, its highest in
nearly five years. The implied vol on the dollar/South African
rand exchange rate hit 18.40 percent on Thursday, its
highest since last June.
Implied vols for both currency pairs were less than 10
percent a month ago. They flared up in the past week as the
currencies came under intense selling pressure.
The lira was approaching record lows set earlier this
year and has erased gains made after the central bank surprised
the market with a whopping 425 basis point rate hike. The rand
slid to a five-year low against the dollar. The Russian
rouble also hit a record low against the euro.
THE OTHER SIDE
Pressure on emerging economies intensified after the Fed
further reduced its monetary stimulus on Wednesday and a measure
of Chinese manufacturing fell to a six-month low on Thursday.
Their currencies have also been weakened by political and
economic problems specific to each country.
As a result, both speculators and investors are ramping up
bets against emerging currencies. Risk reversals, a gauge of
relative demand for options betting on a currency rising or
falling , show a growing bias for dollar
strength against the lira and the rand.
Traders said options also showed the euro and the yen were
expected to rise against the emerging-market currencies.
"The euro is proving somewhat of a safe-haven currency
backed by its current account surplus worth 24 billion euros,"
said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.
The euro's resilience partly explains why implied
volatilities in the euro/dollar pair are holding near six-year
lows.
The one-month euro/dollar implied volatility was trading
6.50 percent, not far from the six-year lows of just below 6
percent. The one-month dollar/yen implied volatility
was trading at 9.3 percent, close to levels seen a year ago.
