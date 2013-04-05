BRIEF-Ooma prices secondary offering of 2.9 mln shares at $8.85 per share
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
NEW YORK, April 5 The dollar fell sharply against the euro and yen on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created far fewer jobs than expected last month.
Total U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by just 88,000 in March, much lower than the consensus forecast for a gain of 200,000 jobs.
The euro hit session highs against the dollar at $1.3026 after the data and was last at $1.3016, up 0.6 percent. Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.3 percent to 96.03 yen .
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
OSLO, March 10 Norwegian consumer prices fell to four-year lows in February, Statistics Norway said, putting pressure on the central bank to maintain an easing bias on interest rates and plunging the crown currency to a four-month low against the euro.