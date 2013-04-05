NEW YORK, April 5 The dollar fell sharply against the euro and yen on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created far fewer jobs than expected last month.

Total U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by just 88,000 in March, much lower than the consensus forecast for a gain of 200,000 jobs.

The euro hit session highs against the dollar at $1.3026 after the data and was last at $1.3016, up 0.6 percent. Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.3 percent to 96.03 yen .