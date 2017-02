NEW YORK Nov 4 The dollar extended losses against the euro on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created far fewer jobs than expected in October.

The non-farm payrolls figure was 80,000 jobs last month, compared with the consensus forecast of 95,000. See [ID:nLLA4ME71W].

The euro rose to session highs at $1.38700 EUR=EBS after the data's release from $1.38250 just before.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by W Simon