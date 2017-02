NEW YORK Oct 12 The euro rose to its highest since mid September against the dollar on Wednesday in largely technical trading after it broke through resistance, one analyst said.

The euro was last up 1.3 percent at $1.3820 EUR=EBS on electronic trading platform EBS after going as high as $1.3834, in early afternoon New York trade.

Euro/dollar technical resistance was around $1.3815 to $1.3820, said Kathy Lien, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Reporting by Nick Olivari)