NEW YORK Oct 13 The euro recovered most losses against the dollar on Thursday to trade at the New York session peak after running through stop loss orders.

The euro was last little changed at $1.3795 EUR=EBS on electronic trading platform EBS. It reached a New York session peak of $1.37958 in late afternoon New York trade after running through stops at $1.3775, one analyst said.

The global session peak of $1.3827 was reached earlier in the global trading day. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)