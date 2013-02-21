BRIEF-Biocryst Pharma commences public offering of common stock
* Biocryst Pharmaceuticals commences public offering of common stock
NEW YORK Feb 21 The dollar extended losses against the yen on Thursday after an index of business activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region fell unexpectedly in February.
The Philadephia Fed business conditions index dropped to -12.5 this month, compared with forecasts for a rise to 1.0. .
The dollar fell as low 93.04 yen from 93.21 yen before the data's release.
* Biocryst Pharmaceuticals commences public offering of common stock
TORONTO, March 8 Canada's benchmark stock index fell more than 100 points on Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares, while the financial and industrial groups also lost ground.
* Algold resources ltd says proceeds from offering will be used to carry out exploration drilling at company's mineral properties