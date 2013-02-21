NEW YORK Feb 21 The dollar extended losses against the yen on Thursday after an index of business activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region fell unexpectedly in February.

The Philadephia Fed business conditions index dropped to -12.5 this month, compared with forecasts for a rise to 1.0. .

The dollar fell as low 93.04 yen from 93.21 yen before the data's release.