NEW YORK Aug 18 The euro extended losses against the dollar and the Swiss franc on Thursday after data showed factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region plummeted in August, falling to the lowest level since March 2009.

For more on data, see [ID:nN1E77H0JB]

The euro hit as low as $1.42866 on trading platform EBS EUR=EBS, and was last down 0.9 percent at $1.4289.

The euro also lost 1.3 percent to 1.1257 Swiss francs EURCHF=EBS.

The dollar dipped 0.2 percent to 76.48 yen after the data, while it hit a session low of 0.78570 Swiss franc on EBS.

A separate report showed U.S. existing-home sales unexpectedly dropped in July. [ID:nN1E77H0EV] (Editing by ; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)