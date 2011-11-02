LONDON Nov 2 Sterling rose to a session high versus the dollar and UK gilts fell on Wednesday after UK construction data beat forecasts.

Cable rose to $1.6048 from $1.6020 before the data, triggering stops around $1.6035.

December gilt futures extended losses by more than 10 ticks after the data to trade 82 ticks down at 129.89, having stood at 130.05, 67 ticks lower on the day beforehand. (Reporting by William James)