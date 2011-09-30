NEW YORK, Sept 30 The U.S. dollar extended gains against the yen and euro on Friday after data showed business activity in the U.S. Midwest rose more than expected.

The euro dropped to $1.34260 against the dollar after the data from about $1.34460 EUR=EBS before and was last at $1.34340, down 1.2 percent. Against the yen, the dollar edged higher to 76.890 yen JPY=EBS.

For the Chicago PMI click on [ID:nN9E7K900A]. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)