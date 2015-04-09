* Dollar to strengthen slightly against major currencies
April 9 Any gains for the dollar will be more
subdued going forward, as doubts over the timing of an eventual
U.S. interest rate hike put the brakes on an historic rally over
the past year, a Reuters poll found.
The greenback has had an almost uninterrupted run against a
basket of major currencies, rising almost 13 percent in 2014 and
a further 9 percent this year on the view the Fed could raise
rates as soon as in June.
But that rally has stalled, hit by weaker U.S. economic data
in recent months, which, coupled with a more dovish central
bank, has pushed market expectations for a rate hike to later in
the year and possibly not until 2016.
The latest poll of over 60 foreign exchange strategists
taken this week suggested the dollar index will rise only
3 percent more by the end of 2015.
"A much more dovish than expected Fed post-the March FOMC
has created doubt about the USD bull market. However, the Fed's
concern about a strong USD will delay, but not cancel, Fed
normalisation," Jeremy Hale, head of macro strategy at Citi,
said in a note.
Still, if the dollar does rise by as much as expected, it
would start to hurt the U.S. economy, according to a smaller
sample of analysts who answered an extra question.
"It (the dollar rally) is already hurting exports to some
extent and the higher it goes, the more it hurts," said Dag
Muller, financial markets analyst at SEB.
A separate Reuters poll of equity strategists last month
forecast more modest gains for U.S. shares this year than in
2014 as the firmer dollar not only drags on economic growth but
threatens U.S. corporate earnings.
New York Fed President William Dudley told Reuters on
Wednesday the central bank could still hike earlier than markets
expect although he suggested the bar was higher for a June hike
after a series of disappointing economic data.
The minutes of the Fed's March meeting showed there was a
wide divergence of views among policymakers and as such there is
no real consensus on when the Fed will move.
That suggests more volatility ahead in foreign exchange
markets, especially given that the European Central Bank has
just embarked on a quantitative easing programme to bring
inflation back up towards its target.
The poll predicted the euro will likely fall further over
the next year after sliding 12 percent in 2014 and a further 11
percent so far this year.
The single currency is seen holding near Thursday's trading
level of $1.07 in a month. It is then expected to ease to $1.05
by end June and to $1.04 in a year. That is down from the March
poll's consensus of $1.12, $1.10 and $1.08.
In the latest poll, there are now more analysts calling for
the euro to reach or fall below parity against the dollar
compared to previous months. Others took a starkly different
view, predicting an end to the euro's slide.
Latest CFTC data showed currency speculators had piled up
bets against the euro to a record high, suggesting the
fundamental outlook will need to turn much more pessimistic for
the single currency to fall any further.
"The current euro movement is a bit overdone, went too far,
but there will be a slight pullback on that since we do not have
an aggressive rate view on the U.S side," said Marko Elo,
foreign exchange analyst at Pohjola Bank, one of the most
accurate forecasters on the euro so far this year.
Sterling is forecast at $1.47 in one month, $1.46 in
three and then to gain slightly to $1.48 in a year, on
expectations the Bank of England will trail the Fed in its first
rate hike. That was also originally expected by mid-year but has
now been pushed to late this year or early 2016.
Britons go to the polls next month. When asked how the
outcome of one of the closest-fought national elections in
decades would affect sterling, most forecasters polled did not
answer. Those who did had wildly conflicting views.
