NEW YORK Aug 14 The dollar trimmed losses
against a basket of currencies early Friday as U.S. producer
prices in July hinted some pickup in inflation, which may allow
the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by year-end.
The U.S. Labor Department said on Friday producer prices
grew 0.2 percent last month, stronger than the 0.1 percent rise
forecast by economists polled by Reuters. This followed a 0.4
percent increase in June.
The dollar index was last down 0.08 percent at
96.370. It was down about 0.21 percent prior to the release of
the latest report on U.S. producer prices.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)