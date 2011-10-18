NEW YORK Oct 18 The dollar briefly pared gains against the euro on Tuesday after a government report showing U.S. producer prices rose more than expected in September to record their largest increase in five months.

The euro briefly rose to $1.3706 EUR=, from $1.3695 before the data's release, though it was still down 0.3 percent on the day. Against the yen JPY=, the dollar rose to 76.80 from 76.75 previous to the report.

The producer price index rose 0.8 percent in September while the core PPI rose 0.2 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast headline PPI to rise 0.2 percent in September and core prices to rise 0.1 percent. For more, see [ID:nOAT004882]. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)