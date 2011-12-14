(Refiles to correct typos)
* Debt crisis politics undermine traditional quant
strategies
* Central bank interventions risk disrupting trading signals
* Innovation key to making money in 2012
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Dec 14 Political turmoil in the
euro zone is undermining the ability of computer-driven trading
systems to cope with volatile market sentiment, challenging the
"rocket scientists" who create them to seek new ways to
guarantee returns.
Complex computer algorithms designed to highlight trading
opportunities are taking a growing share of the $4 trillion a
day FX market thanks to their capacity to process vast amounts
of data and latch far more quickly than humans on to the trends
that allow them to make money.
But erratic market swings, as developments in the euro zone
crisis trigger big fluctuations in investor appetite for risk,
means so-called quantitative trading models have to be adjusted
more frequently -- by humans -- in an effort to generate
profitable trading signals.
Indeed some of the model builders -- many of whom started
their careers as physicists rather than financiers -- are
looking outside the banking world to smarten up their systems.
Morgan Stanley's quantitative solutions team has been
collaborating with neuroscientists from Imperial College,
London, to deepen their understanding of the trading
relationship between currency pairs and other assets.
"There has been a range-bound choppy environment, coupled
with periodic sharp moves but no clear smooth trends. It makes
anything on the quant modeling side very difficult in that the
market has often been trading purely around politics and you
can't model politics," said Pete Eggleston, head of quantitative
solutions at Morgan Stanley.
"Using the classic techniques it's hard to do anything new
in finance. If you can bring in some new ideas and some
different methods that can be used in different disciplines
there are still opportunities to find something new."
Quantitative trading depends on spotting trends but, in
addition to the euro crisis, intervention by a couple of G10
central banks has made life tough for the quant in 2011.
Three months after the Swiss National Bank set a target in
the euro/Swiss franc exchange rate, corrupting trading signals
based on that currency pair, market players acknowledge machines
still need someone to pull the plug when the unexpected occurs.
"At the moment we don't have an answer on how you could
monitor the possible intervention of a central bank. Certainly
the SNB intervention made some big victims on the Street," said
Lorenzo Ravagli, quant strategist at Societe Generale.
Strategists said even medium-term quant - also known as
systematic trading - models that take positions lasting from a
couple of days to a few weeks, performed better when revalidated
more frequently.
Ravagli, who estimated the FX systematic trading community's
average return was around minus 5 percent in 2011, said the aim
was to develop models that quickly latch on to intra-day swings
in investor appetite for risk, rather than slavishly following
fundamentals.
"The main goal of the systematic trading approach
is to return stable performance regardless of the market
environment."
RISING SHARE
In its latest survey, the Bank for International Settlements
said spot algorithmic trading -- any automated method where a
computer determines how orders are placed - rose to 45 percent
of trade on the EBS platform in 2010 from 2 percent in 2004.
Developing automated trading in banks' spot and options
businesses is a job for bright and innovative model builders.
As Kevin Rodgers, head of FX derivatives at Deutsche Bank,
said: "We've literally got rocket scientists looking at it."
The strong shift towards computerised dealing has led to
hostility from some in the more traditional trading community
who fear machines are taking over.
But JPMorgan, which uses many of its models to price
derivatives, said having humans overseeing them would be crucial
to good risk management in 2012, particularly in a market that
is again likely to be driven by politics.
"We always have humans at the helm. We have traders driving
the machines so if there is some qualitative change in the way
the market is trading, they can step in, turn off components and
widen spreads," said Mark Higgins, co-head of investment banking
quantitative research at JPMorgan in New York and a PhD in
astrophysics.
