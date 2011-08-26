NEW YORK Aug 26 The euro recovered against the dollar on Friday and posted gains on the day as initial reaction to a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke faded.

The dollar had rallied after Ben Bernanke, speaking at the Fed's annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, gave no concrete clues to further Fed action on stimulating the economy. [ID:nW1E7JM00N]

The euro was last at $1.44151, up 0.2 percent on the day, according to electronic trading platform EBS. EUR=EBS after falling as low as $1.4328. The session peak at 1.4453 posted prior to the opening of the New York session. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)