LONDON, Sept 9 A committee of major central
banks aims to finish work on the first full global code of
conduct to regulate the scandal-hit foreign exchange market by
May of 2017, officials said on Wednesday.
The new code will deal with issues including time-stamping,
how to deal with automatic stop loss orders and the difference
between when banks are making markets themselves and when they
are acting as agents for clients, Reserve Bank of Australia
deputy governor Guy Debelle, told a briefing at the Bank of
England.
He said the Markets Committee of the Bank of International
Settlements, the central banks' central bank, saw devising a way
to make banks and other participants stick to the new code was
the biggest challenge.
"We are not trying to reinvent the wheel in this code, but
build on what's there," Debelle said. "There clearly needs to be
a significant rebuilding of confidence in the way this market
functions."
