LONDON, Feb 3 The Swedish crown and the
Australian dollar are set for further gains in the coming year
as central banks, sovereign wealth funds and other longer-term
investors seek alternatives to the euro.
The euro zone debt crisis has deepened since late last year,
intensifying investors' flight out of euros as worries increased
about the prospect of a chaotic Greek default and speculation
grew that the euro zone could eventually break up.
Central banks in Asia, the Middle East and Russia have long
sought to diversify large holdings of U.S. dollars, mostly into
euros, but Europe's debt crisis has led some to switch some
euros into currencies with more stable long-term prospects.
With the Nordic countries' top-notch credit ratings,
Scandinavian currencies and commodity-linked currencies such as
the Aussie dollar are particularly attractive.
IMF data shows "other currencies", including
commodity-linked, Scandinavian and emerging currencies,
accounted for 4.8 percent of overall foreign exchange reserves
in the third quarter of 2011, up from 2.1 percent at the
beginning of 2009.
"The increased allocation towards these currencies is clear
and will likely continue," said James Pearson, global head of FX
spot trading at Royal Bank of Scotland.
Sources in foreign exchange trading and sales who deal with
central banks and other long-term investors say they have ramped
up demand to diversify euro holdings since late 2011.
They say this is a significant factor behind the euro's
recent slide to record lows against the Australian and
New Zealand dollars and multi-month lows versus the
Swedish crown, and a reason to expect more falls.
"I have seen clients increase their reserves by 5 percent
plus into the Australian dollar," a head of FX sales at a major
bank said, adding that the bulk of this was out of euros.
Although he said much of the recent switch may have
finished, the process was likely to pick up again if worries
about the possibility of a euro zone break-up resurfaced.
Few central banks disclose the make-up of their reserves,
but those that do have expressed interest in commodity and
Scandinavian currencies.
Late last month, the Russian central bank's first deputy
chairman, Alexei Ulyukayev, said the bank may begin buying
Australian dollars from early February.
Since 2010, the Swiss National Bank has added the Australian
dollar, the Swedish crown and the Danish crown to its reserves,
along with the Singapore dollar. By the third quarter of last
year these currencies made up 3 percent of its reserves.
"We see interest in Scandies amongst our clients,
particularly from Asian reserve managers and that theme will
continue for a long time," said Carl Hammer, chief currency
strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
"Reserve managers need a certain size of the market, so that
is a handicap for Norway and Sweden. But they are making small
allocations to these markets."
Swedish balance of payments data shows a growing gap in
favour of foreign purchases of Swedish assets over domestic
purchases of foreign assets.
While Scandinavian currencies are attractive to investors
wanting exposure to Europe, the Aussie dollar is often seen by
central banks and sovereign wealth funds as a proxy for Asian FX
exposure when most Asian currencies are not freely floated.
THIN LIQUIDITY
However, analysts say smaller currencies are vulnerable to
steep falls in times of financial stress when market players
typically retreat to the liquidity of the U.S. dollar.
Within two months of the Lehman Brothers collapse in
September 2008 the Aussie and the Swedish crown lost nearly 30
percent of their value against the U.S. dollar.
The Bank for International Settlements' 2010 triennial
survey on foreign exchange showed the Swedish crown made up only
around 1.1 percent of the global FX market, the Norwegian crown
0.7 percent and the Aussie dollar around 3.8 percent.
"You can have a portfolio of Canada, Norway, Australia and
Singapore but even that basket, in a period of deflation and
flight to safety, could lose 5-10 percent," said Henry
Lancaster, senior investment analyst at private bank Coutts.
Analysts also warn of risks to the Swedish crown if a euro
zone break-up looks likely as Sweden's economy and financial
system are closely linked to the euro zone.
"We've always been cautious about whether Scandies are true
safe havens. There's definitely some safe haven in the bond
market, however in the FX market we are concerned about
liquidity in a very risk-off environment," said Arne Lohmann
Rasmussen, head of FX research at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
Over 12 months, however, he expects the Swedish crown to
gain further, to around 8.50 to the euro from around 8.85.
