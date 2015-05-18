LONDON May 18 Shares in retail FX trading shop Plus500 shed around a third of their value on Monday after the firm, a sponsor of Spanish soccer team Atletico Madrid, said some clients' accounts had been suspended as it sought to meet money laundering rules.

Plus500, which runs most of its operations from Israel but has its official headquarters in London, said in a statement on its website that the restrictions would remain in place until it completed a review of the documentation and information it holds on its customers.

London-based hedge fund Odey Asset Management is the top external shareholder in the firm with almost 13 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data, while JP Morgan Asset Management holds a 6 percent stake.

By 1430 GMT, shares in Plus500 were down over 33 percent, on track for their biggest daily fall in the firm's history.

"Until the review has been satisfactorily carried out, you will be unable to open any new trades on your account, deposit or withdraw funds," the statement said.

"If you have any open trades you will, however, still be able to freely service your existing positions with additional Maintenance Margin, although again, will not be able to withdraw funds until the review is complete."

It could not be immediately reached for further comment.

The announcement comes at a time of flux in a the retail FX sector, which is taking an increasing share of the $5-trillion-a-day global market in foreign exchange.

Millions of dollars' worth of losses from the sudden removal of a long-held ceiling on the Swiss franc in January caused much pain. Alpari UK were forced out of business entirely.

(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Alison Williams)