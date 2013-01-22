TOKYO Jan 22 The dollar fell more than one yen from its session high on Tuesday after initial excitement about the Bank of Japan's adoption of a 2 percent inflation target and its open-ended commitment to asset purchases petered out.

The dollar last stood at 89.36 yen, down 0.3 percent from late U.S. levels, after having risen as high as 90.18 yen in a knee-jerk reaction to the BOJ's announcement.