* Risk of falling prices, slow growth to hurt crowns
* Thin year-end liquidity likely to deepen losses
* Risk reversals indicate weakness for SEK and NOK
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 20 The Swedish and Norwegian crowns,
which have lost some of their shine as the euro zone crisis has
subsided, are likely to weaken further in the near term, hit by
the risk of falling prices and slowing economic growth.
With Sweden seen cutting interest rates possibly as soon as
next month, its currency may bear the brunt of the sell-off. But
both could suffer as asset managers cut positions in the low
volume typical of year-end trading.
While the two crowns were seen as safe havens during the
euro zone crisis, they more often move in sync with currencies
whose performance is linked to global growth.
So a sell-off could see both underperform the growth-related
but more actively traded Australian and Canadian
dollars, which should be supported by expectations the
Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy ultra-loose for some
time.
And any unexpected withdrawal of that Fed stimulus in
December would hurt them even more as investors gravitate
towards the dollar.
"There is the risk of a further Scandie sell-off over the
next six weeks," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of FX
research at Danske Bank.
"We expect the Riksbank to cut rates on Dec. 17, and
liquidity is often poor in the Scandinavian currency market in
December. We have one-month forecasts for euro/Norwegian crown
and euro/Swedish crown at 8.30 and 9.00, respectively."
On Wednesday, they were trading at 8.25 Norwegian crowns
and 8.95 Swedish crowns.
For most of last year, investors fleeing the euro zone debt
crisis piled into the two Nordic currencies, given both
countries' sound public finances, high credit ratings and
relatively stable banking systems.
In August 2012, the Swedish unit hit a 12-year high of
8.1790 per euro and the Norwegian hit a decade high of 7.25.
But the perception that the worst of the crisis has passed
has since curbed demand for both.
The more recent threat of deflation in Sweden and the risk
of slowing growth in Norway have given investors fresh incentive
to sell. Deflation puts a brake on economic activity and usually
leads central banks to cut interest rates.
Data last week showed consumer price inflation in Sweden was
back in negative territory, leading more investors to price in
an interest rate cut by the Riksbank. But Swedish interest rate
markets <0#RIBA:> have yet to fully price
in a repo rate cut next month.
And while figures from Norway on Tuesday showed economic
growth picked up in the third quarter, the government and the
central bank have successively cut their full-year forecasts.
As a result, the Norges Bank could postpone any
tightening in the coming year if growth falters.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Swedish CPI and euro/Swedish crown
link.reuters.com/vuz74v
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
FALLING PRICES
The two crowns are less actively traded than their European
safe-haven peer the Swiss franc, which became the most
sought-after European currency during the crisis, leaving
export-driven Switzerland to battle deflation and slowing
growth.
But Sweden could face such a scenario, in contrast to big
oil exporter Norway.
Given the rapidly falling prices in the euro zone, Sweden's
biggest trading partner, the market is positioning for more bad
news for the Swedish crown.
"Since the market is not fully pricing in a cut, such a
(cut) is likely to weigh on the Swedish crown," said Erica
Blomgren, an analyst at SEB. The bank expects the crown to fall,
with the euro/Swedish crown pair set to touch 9.05 crowns in
December.
One-month euro/Swedish crown and euro/Norwegian
crown risk reversals, which measure the relative
demand for options on a currency rising or falling, are showing
a bias for euro calls, or bets that it will gain against both.
Morgan Stanley analysts said a possible rate cut by the
Riksbank and more policy easing by the European Central Bank
would put pressure on Norges Bank to move in that direction.
A cut in rates would erode the yield advantage that these
currencies offer over the euro and the U.S. dollar.
"Without liquidity as a buffer, holding Nordics as either a
yield generator or safe haven becomes hard to justify," said
Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer, Balazs Koranyi in
Oslo, graphic and editing by Nigel Stephenson and Hugh Lawson)