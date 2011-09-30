NEW YORK, Sept 30 The euro accelerated losses against the U.S. dollar and yen on Friday, falling more than 1 percent, as risk aversion increased with stocks and commodities falling.

The euro fell to session lows at $1.34263 EUR=EBS and was last at $1.34434, down 1.1 percent. Against the yen, the euro dropped to 103.03 yen EURJPY=EBS and last changed hands at 103.32 yen, down 1.1 percent.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)