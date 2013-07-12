NEW YORK, July 12 The dollar pared gains versus
the yen and the euro on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer
sentiment waned slightly in early July.
Americans were more optimistic about current economic
conditions than they have been in six years but that was offset
by a decline in confidence over the recovery's prospects, a
survey released on Friday showed.
The dollar last traded at 99.04 yen, up 0.1 percent
on the day. It had been trading at about 99.18 yen before the
survey.
The euro pared losses versus the dollar, but remained
weighed by a rise in Portuguese bond yields weighed on the euro.
The euro last traded at $1.3032, up 0.5 percent on
the day. It had been trading at about $1.3024 before the data.