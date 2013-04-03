NEW YORK, April 3 The dollar widened losses
against the euro and yen on Wednesday on yet another set of soft
data showing growth in the U.S. service sector grew at its
slowest pace in seven months.
The Institute for Supply Management said its services index
fell to 54.4 last month from 56 in February, falling short of
economists' forecasts for 55.8. It was the weakest reading since
August. {ID:nL2N0CQ0GG]
The euro rose to session highs versus the dollar at $1.2861
after the data and last traded at $1.2852, up 0.3
percent. Against the yen, the greenback fell to the day's low of
92.82 yen It was last at 92.97, down 0.5 percent.