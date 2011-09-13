LONDON, Sept 13 The euro extended gains versus
the dollar to hit a session high on Tuesday on fresh real money
demand and expectations that German and French leaders may
provide some sort of support to debt-laden Greece.
European stocks turned positive while Greek banking shares
jumped 5 percent after a French government source said
Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Nicholas Sarkozy would
make an announcement on Greece later on Tuesday.
The euro rose to a session high of $1.3711 versus the
dollar, up 0.3 percent on the day and also hit a session high
against sterling of 86.60 pence , up nearly half a
percent on the day and well above an earlier low of 85.95 pence.
German Bund futures FGBLc1 extended losses to hit a
session low of 137.55.
(Reporting by London Markets Team)