LONDON, Sept 13 The euro extended gains versus the dollar to hit a session high on Tuesday on fresh real money demand and expectations that German and French leaders may provide some sort of support to debt-laden Greece.

European stocks turned positive while Greek banking shares jumped 5 percent after a French government source said Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Nicholas Sarkozy would make an announcement on Greece later on Tuesday.

The euro rose to a session high of $1.3711 versus the dollar, up 0.3 percent on the day and also hit a session high against sterling of 86.60 pence , up nearly half a percent on the day and well above an earlier low of 85.95 pence.

German Bund futures FGBLc1 extended losses to hit a session low of 137.55.

(Reporting by London Markets Team)