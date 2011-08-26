COLUMN-In uncertain times, keep your eye on cashflows: James Saft
Feb 9 In an era in which facts themselves are increasingly under attack, investors should value what they can count over what they are told.
NEW YORK Aug 26 The euro and dollar briefly trimmed gains against the Swiss franc on Friday after the Swiss National Bank denied that it sent letters to banks calling for a charge on franc deposits.
For the SNB response, see [ID:nWEA2164].
The Swiss franc posted steep losses across the board amid speculation it asked banks to slap a fee on excess franc balances.
The euro cut gains to around 1.1600 francs EURCHF=EBS after the SNB statement, while the dollar slipped to around 0.8030 franc CHF=EBS. Both currency pairs were still up sharply on the day, rising 1.9 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
Feb 9 In an era in which facts themselves are increasingly under attack, investors should value what they can count over what they are told.
* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc reports January 2017 assets under management
* Invesco Ltd says preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $825.3 billion for Jan, an increase of 1.5% month over month