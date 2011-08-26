NEW YORK Aug 26 The euro and dollar briefly trimmed gains against the Swiss franc on Friday after the Swiss National Bank denied that it sent letters to banks calling for a charge on franc deposits.

The Swiss franc posted steep losses across the board amid speculation it asked banks to slap a fee on excess franc balances.

The euro cut gains to around 1.1600 francs EURCHF=EBS after the SNB statement, while the dollar slipped to around 0.8030 franc CHF=EBS. Both currency pairs were still up sharply on the day, rising 1.9 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)