NEW YORK, Sept 27 The euro extended losses to hit two-week lows versus the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen on Thursday on news about Spain's budget for 2013 and its economy.

The euro fell as low as $1.2827, the lowest since Sept. 12, after initially gaining slightly. It last traded at $1.2854, down 0.1 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro fell as low as 99.62, the lowest since Sept. 13. It last traded at 99.78, down 0.3 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Thursday the budget for 2013 would focus on cutting spending rather than hiking taxes, and the government would pass 43 new laws to reform the economy over the next six months.

While presenting draft for the 2013 budget she also said Spain would establish an independent fiscal authority to help oversee its deficit cutting promises.