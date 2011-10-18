NEW YORK Oct 18 The euro trimmed gains in late New York trading on Tuesday after Moody's downgraded Spain's government debt rating, citing the risk to its finances due to the European debt crisis.

The euro zone common currency last traded down 0.02 percent at $1.3737 EUR= after touching a high of $1.3818 on trading platform EBS. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)