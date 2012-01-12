LONDON Jan 12 Sterling was little changed
on Thursday after the Bank of England left interest rates on
hold and opted not to increase its quantitative easing target,
as the market had expected.
Sterling edged up to a session high of $1.5358
versus the dollar, having traded at around $1.5350 before the
decision, pulling away from an earlier three-month low of
$1.5279.
Most commentators expect the BoE may raise its QE target in
February. The BoE said the scale of its QE programme will be
kept under review and that it expects the announced programme to
take until early February to complete.
(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)