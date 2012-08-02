LONDON Aug 2 Sterling was unchanged while UK shares retained gains on Thursday after the Bank of England left interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged.

Recent UK data has been weak, with the economy contracting more sharply than expected. Traders and investors had therefore been wary of the possibility of more monetary easing by the BoE, although relatively few had expected it to come on Thursday.

Sterling was at $1.5563, compared with $1.5557 before the announcement. The euro was at 78.85 pence, barely changed from 78.88 pence, staying below the three-week high of 79.065 it had set earlier in the day on speculation the European Central Bank could take steps to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

The FTSE 100 index of top UK shares traded 0.5 percent up on the day at 5,740.45 points, holding on to earlier gains. (Reporting by London Markets team, writing by Anirban Nag, editing by Nia Williams)