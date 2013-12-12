LONDON Dec 12 Sterling reversed early gains to
trade lower against a stronger dollar on Thursday as investors
positioned their portfolios for critical data next week.
The pound was down 0.3 percent against the dollar
at $1.6329 in its second day of losses. It had earlier risen as
high as $1.6418, not far from the two-year high of $1.6468 it
had hit earlier this week.
The euro was 0.1 percent up against the pound at
84.23 pence, not far from Wednesday's three-week high.
The dollar rose against the pound as an upbeat U.S retail
sales report suggested recovery in the world's largest economy
is on a stable footing.
The pound was also hit by profit-taking after a long rally -
driven by growing optimism about the strength of the UK economy
and bets the UK could be the first major central bank to raise
rates - that has lifted it from below $1.50 in July.
"Perhaps sterling had overshot the improvement in near-term
fundamentals, so the correction was overdue," said Lee Hardman,
currency economist at BTMU.
"I still think the fundamentals are moving in favour of a
stronger pound."
Trading volumes against both the dollar and the euro were
below average levels recorded over the past month, according to
data from the Reuters dealing platform, meaning price moves may
be exaggerated.
The British Chambers of Commerce said on Thursday that
Britain's economy will expand at its fastest rate in seven years
in 2014, thanks to strengthening household consumption.
But the pound's strength could be tested next week by
inflation and unemployment data and minutes from the Bank of
England's December meeting.
"At the moment the market likes to trade a good UK figure,"
said Lee McDarby, executive director, corporate FX sales at
Nomura International.
"If the UK recovery seems to remain on course when next
week's economic figures are released then the pound should do
well, especially with markets getting thinner and more illiquid
as we reach year end."
Gilt prices ended the session lower, tracking a sharp drop
in Treasuries.
The yield on 10-year gilts rose 4 basis points
to 2.90 percent, broadly in line with Bunds. The yield on
five-year gilts rose by 2.5 bps, outperforming after a
well-received five-year gilt auction.
At its sale of 2019 gilts, Britain attracted bids worth more
than twice the 4.5 billion pounds on offer, a much better result
than at the previous auction of this gilt three weeks ago.
Gilts have been trapped in a tight range over the past
month, with upside limited by the strength of recent data and
the downside limited by the Bank of England's assurance that it
will be in no rush to raise rates.
"Britain's recovery is clearly surprising on the upside but
it's being driven by the sectors that are the most sensitive to
low interest rates," said Lena Komileva, managing director at G+
Economics.
"How sustainable the recovery will be should interest rates
rise is questionable."