LONDON Nov 23 Sterling rose to a two-week high against the dollar on Friday, lifted by the euro's broad gains versus the U.S. currency on hopes Greece's lenders were nearing a deal on aid.

The pound rose 0.3 percent to $1.5987, its highest since Nov. 9. But traders said it could struggle to breach $1.60, with offers, reportedly from Asian central banks, just below that level. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)