LONDON Nov 9 The euro fell to a one-month low against sterling on Wednesday as benchmark Italian bond yields rose above 7 percent, a level widely deemed to be unsustainable and intensifying fears about a deepening euro zone debt crisis.

The euro lost 0.6 percent on the day to hit 85.415 pence , its lowest since early October, as stop loss orders were triggered on the break below 85.50 pence. This left it in sight of 85.31 pence, below which would mark its weakest in eight months. (Reporting by London Forex Team)