LONDON, June 20 Sterling rose to a one-month high against a softer dollar on Wednesday as perceived riskier currencies were bolstered by expectations of more easing by the Federal Reserve and hopes that Greek political parties agreed to form a government.

Sterling rose to a high of $1.5767 up 0.22 percent on the day and well above a session low of $1.5651 hit soon after the Bank of England minutes were released. The BOE minutes showed that policymakers are on the verge of more quantitative easing in the UK.

The euro was flat against sterling at 80.66 pence .

(reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Nia Williams)