* Sterling falls against dollar, tracks euro/dollar dip * BoE's King to speak Tuesday; Q3 GDP data due Thursday * Focus on whether BoE will opt for more QE By Anooja Debnath LONDON, Oct 23 Sterling hit a six-week low versus the dollar on Tuesday, tracking a weaker euro as weaker stocks and rising Spanish bond yields curbed demand for perceived riskier currencies. Strategists said falls in the pound were likely to be limited ahead of third quarter UK gross domestic product numbers on Thursday, expected to show the economy grew 0.6 percent after three consecutive quarters of contraction. Sterling fell 0.5 percent against the dollar to $1.5938, its lowest level since Sept. 7, and pulling away from last week's peak of $1.6178. It was last down 0.4 percent at $1.5949. The pound extended losses as falls in U.S. stock futures and European equity markets prompted investors to reach for the safety of the highly liquid U.S. dollar. "It's a dollar move. We still are in a technical uptrend in cable (sterling/dollar)," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com. "I still think it is going to be picked up on dips, especially if we get a positive surprise on GDP numbers." Technical charts showed support for sterling around the 100-week moving average at $1.5929, and market players reported bids just above that level. KING IN FOCUS Traders will also keep an eye on a speech by Bank of England Governor Mervyn King after the market close on Tuesday for any hints on whether the bank will opt for further monetary stimulus next month to boost the economy, which would likely be negative for the pound. "There is the uncertainty about what King may say later," Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC. "People might prefer to go home slightly short of sterling for fear of seeing some relatively dovish comments from the governor." Despite a run of better-than-expected data last week, the UK economy is still seen as vulnerable to lacklustre global growth and the effects of the euro zone debt crisis. The euro lost ground against sterling, falling 0.3 percent to 81.30 pence. It retreated from a 5-1/2 month high of 81.65 pence hit on Monday. Uncertainty over when Spain will seek a bailout and a downgrade by ratings agency Moody's of five Spanish regions also weighed on the single currency. Stretch said the euro could be vulnerable to concerns about slowing global growth, with investors focused on European and Chinese PMI data and a German Ifo survey on Wednesday to gauge the health of the global economy.