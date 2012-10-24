* Market to focus on Thursday's UK GDP data

* Poor euro zone data weighs on euro/sterling

* BoE King's speech adds to doubts over more QE

By Anooja Debnath

LONDON, Oct 24 Sterling hit a one-week high against the euro and rose versus the dollar on Wednesday after disappointing European data with further gains for the pound seen dependent on UK growth numbers due on Thursday.

The euro fell 0.6 percent against the pound to 80.85 pence, slipping well below its 200-day moving average of 81.08 pence and opening the door for further losses. Near-term support was seen around 80.55 pence -- its Oct. 16 low.

The euro also fell against the dollar after dismal data stoked worries the euro zone's economic outlook was worsening.

The next impetus for sterling could come with preliminary UK gross domestic product data due on Thursday, which is expected to show the economy grew 0.6 percent in the third quarter after three consecutive quarters of contraction.

"Market focus is entirely upon GDP and that is what people are going to position their view on sterling around," said Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and institutional treasury at Investec.

"If we don't get a really good GDP number tomorrow I don't see a reason to buy the pound over the euro."

Sterling was up 0.5 percent at $1.6023, recovering from a six-week low of $1.5914 struck on Tuesday, although investors were wary of buying the currency in large amounts before the GDP data.

CLUES ON QE

While a poor GDP report will put pressure on the Bank of England to ease monetary policy in the coming months, markets took comments from Governor Mervyn King on Tuesday as a sign that further quantitative easing (QE) in November was not a done deal. This helped push sterling higher.

King said policymakers would have to think "long and hard" about pumping any more cash into the economy, dampening prospects of clearer support for more stimulus.

A strong GDP number could further cut the chance of more QE.

"Any indications of an impressive bounce in the UK economy could add conviction to the view that quantitative easing is unlikely to come in November," said Valentin Marinov, strategist at Citi.

QE is generally seen as negative for a currency as it increases its supply.

"It will also make it easier for the UK government to stick to its current fiscal austerity plan which will minimise the risk of a potential UK (ratings) downgrade," Marinov said.