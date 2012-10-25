* Sterling hits 1-week high versus dollar before UK Q3 GDP
* Sterling to be supported by good GDP data
* BoE King's speech adds to doubts over more QE
LONDON, Oct 25 Sterling rose to a one-week high
against the dollar on Thursday and its chances of further gains
hung on UK third quarter gross domestic product beating or at
least meeting expectations for a robust recovery after three
quarters of contraction.
The data, due to be released at 0830 GMT, is forecast to
show the economy emerged from recession to grow by 0.6 percent
in the third quarter.
Analysts said confirmation of a solid upturn could dampen
the chances that the Bank of England will opt for more monetary
easing next month. Any halt in the bank's quantitative easing
programme which pumps more pounds into the economy would give
the currency a boost.
But traders were wary of buying the currency in large
amounts given the market is already expecting a strong number
after UK Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday that the
good news will keep coming.
Sterling rose 0.2 percent to $1.6078, recovering
from a six-week low of $1.5914 struck on Tuesday.
"Sterling is holding up well in general. The question for
sterling is does cable (sterling/dollar) rise faster than
euro/dollar?" said Gavin Friend, currency analyst at NAB.
"We are looking for an upside surprise but that is not a
suggestion that growth is improving, it is unlikely to be
sustained and will slide back (next quarter) again."
The euro was steady at 80.93 pence, slightly
below the its 200-day moving average of around 81.08 pence.
Near-term support was seen around 80.55 pence, the Oct. 16 low.
Lloyds Bank said in a note that sterling gains on a rise in
GDP that is in line with forecasts should still be seen as a
selling opportunity from a medium term perspective.
They said the risks of the BoE opting for QE in November
remain significant with underlying growth still weak.
Markets took comments from Governor Mervyn King on Tuesday
as a sign that further QE in November was not a done deal.