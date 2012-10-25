* Sterling hits 1-week highs as UK GDP rises 1.0 pct in Q3

* Solid data lessens chance of further BoE monetary easing

* Rally may be limited as economy still faces hurdles

By Anooja Debnath

LONDON, Oct 25 Sterling rose to one-week highs against the dollar and the euro on Thursday after data showed the UK economy grew far faster than expected in the third quarter, denting chances of more monetary easing.

Britain exited recession with growth of 1.0 percent, its strongest quarterly reading in five years.

Sterling climbed around 0.6 percent to a peak of $1.6144, leaving it on track to target last week's high of $1.6178 as it recovered further from a drop below $1.60 earlier this week.

Analysts said the pound's gains might be limited, with a further rise dependent on far from certain evidence that the economy has continued to improve in the fourth quarter.

The jump in third quarter growth also reflected temporary factors, including a boost from the London Olympics.

"While the number this morning has provided a bit of the boost its effect (on sterling) has been relatively muted ... the outlook for Q4 is not looking that great," said Alex Lawson, senior broker at Moneycorp.

He expected the pound to struggle to rise towards $1.63 and its 2012 peak of $1.6310.

Traders had expected a strong GDP number after UK Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday the good news would keep coming.

Confirmation of a solid upturn dampens expectations the BoE will opt for more monetary easing next month. A halt to the bank's quantitative easing programme, which pumps more pounds into the economy, would likely give the currency a boost.

The euro fell to its lowest in more than a week at 80.515 pence. This took it well below chart resistance at the 200-day moving average around 81.06 pence, which could open the way for it to drop towards the mid-October low of 80.23 pence.

Some strategists said Thursday's data would not stop the BoE from keeping its QE programme going next month.

"While the GDP data is welcome news for the FX market, I think the rally is possibly over already and this is an attractive opportunity to sell, as the BoE is going to continue with its QE programme," said Adam Myers senior currency strategist at Credit Agricole.