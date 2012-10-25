* Sterling hits 2-week high versus euro
* UK grows by 1.0 pct in Q3, well above forecasts
* Solid data casts doubt on further BoE monetary easing
* Rally seen limited as UK faces hurdles ahead
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Oct 25 Sterling rose to a two week high
against the euro on Thursday after the UK economy grew far more
than expected in the third quarter, denting expectations of
further monetary easing from the Bank of England.
However, analysts warned its gains may be short-lived unless
upcoming data suggests the economy can sustain a decent growth
rate in the fourth quarter and beyond.
Britain exited recession with growth of 1.0 percent during
the three months to September, its strongest quarterly reading
in five years and well above analysts' forecasts for a rise of
around 0.6 percent.
This caused the euro to fall to 80.31 pence, its
weakest since Oct. 11. A drop below 80.23 pence would mark its
lowest in three weeks.
"Given the downside surprises we have had out of Europe over
the last couple of days the data clearly supports euro/sterling
lower," said Elsa Lignos, senior currency strategist at RBC.
Against the dollar the pound climbed 0.6 percent to
a one-week high of $1.6144, leaving it close to last week's high
of $1.6178 as it recovered further from a drop below $1.60
earlier this week.
These gains helped sterling rise to a three-week high
against a trade-weighted basket of currencies at 84.1.
The UK data contrasted with weak euro zone activity data on
Wednesday which suggested the region's problems were deepening.
But concerns also remained about the fragility of the UK
economy, which is vulnerable to trouble in the euro zone, its
largest trading partner.
As a result, most analysts expected sterling to struggle to
rise towards $1.63 and its 2012 peak of $1.6310.
The jump in GDP was largely the result of temporary factors,
including a boost from the London Olympics.
"While the number this morning has provided a bit of the
boost its effect (on sterling) has been relatively muted ... the
outlook for Q4 is not looking that great," said Alex Lawson,
senior broker at Moneycorp.
RBC's Lignos also said there was a risk of the GDP data
being revised lower.
QE PROSPECTS
Confirmation of a solid upturn dampened expectations the BoE
will opt for more monetary easing next month. A halt to the
bank's quantitative easing programme, which pumps more pounds
into the economy, would likely give the currency a boost.
But there is still a possibility that policymakers will opt
to act next month.
Speaking earlier this week, BoE Governor Mervyn King said
the central bank was ready to inject more cash into the economy
if recent positive signs fade.
"While the GDP data is welcome news for the FX market, I
think the rally is possibly over already and this is an
attractive opportunity to sell, as the BoE is going to continue
with its QE programme," said Adam Myers, senior currency
strategist at Credit Agricole.
Britain's finance minister George Osborne said the GDP data
showed the economy was on the mend but warned there were still
challenges ahead.
Next week's purchasing managers' survey on manufacturing
activity for October will be watched closely for clues to the
state of the UK economy.