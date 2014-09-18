WELLINGTON, Sept 19 Sterling rose to a two-week
high against the U.S. dollar on Friday after a poll showed
support for Scotland to remain in the United Kingdom after
referendum polls closed.
The pound rose more than half a U.S. cent to
$1.6461, its highest since the start of the month after a YouGov
survey carried out on the day of the Scottish referendum showed
support for Scottish independence amounted to 46 percent of the
electorate with 54 percent wanting to stay in the United
Kingdom.
Sterling held near a two-year high against the euro
and a near six-year high versus the yen
hit on Thursday on speculation that Scotland would vote to
remain in the United Kingdom.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chris Reese)