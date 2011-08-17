LONDON Aug 17 Sterling rose to a 2-1/2 month high versus the dollar on Wednesday as traders who sold the pound aggressively following dovish Bank of England minutes and a big jump in jobless claims were forced to cover those positions, leading to a short squeeze.

The pound broke through stops above $1.6480, which accentuated gains, and also benefitted as European shares turned positive and U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open.

Sterling was last up 0.4 percent at $1.6523 , its highest level since late May. (Reporting by Nia Williams)