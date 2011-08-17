UPDATE 1-Sterling weathers economic warnings to hold above $1.25
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts)
LONDON Aug 17 Sterling rose to a 2-1/2 month high versus the dollar on Wednesday as traders who sold the pound aggressively following dovish Bank of England minutes and a big jump in jobless claims were forced to cover those positions, leading to a short squeeze.
The pound broke through stops above $1.6480, which accentuated gains, and also benefitted as European shares turned positive and U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open.
Sterling was last up 0.4 percent at $1.6523 , its highest level since late May. (Reporting by Nia Williams)
LONDON, Feb 7 Sterling bounced back from its weakest point in two weeks against the dollar on Tuesday as investors jumped on signs of growing pressure on the government to give parliament a greater say in the final deal to leave the European Union.