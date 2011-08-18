UPDATE 1-Sterling weathers economic warnings to hold above $1.25
LONDON Aug 18 Sterling fell briefly versus the dollar and euro on Thursday after slightly weaker-than-expected UK retail sales data added to the view growth is lacklustre, although losses were limited by wider concerns over the euro zone and U.S. economies.
The pound fell to $1.6508 versus the dollar from around $1.6530 after data showing retail sales grew just 0.2 percent in July, below a 0.3 percent consensus forecast.
The euro rose on the data, reaching a session high of 87.47 pence , up from 87.30 beforehand.
LONDON, Feb 7 Sterling bounced back from its weakest point in two weeks against the dollar on Tuesday as investors jumped on signs of growing pressure on the government to give parliament a greater say in the final deal to leave the European Union.