LONDON Aug 18 Sterling fell briefly versus the dollar and euro on Thursday after slightly weaker-than-expected UK retail sales data added to the view growth is lacklustre, although losses were limited by wider concerns over the euro zone and U.S. economies.

The pound fell to $1.6508 versus the dollar from around $1.6530 after data showing retail sales grew just 0.2 percent in July, below a 0.3 percent consensus forecast.

The euro rose on the data, reaching a session high of 87.47 pence , up from 87.30 beforehand.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)