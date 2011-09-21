LONDON, Sept 21 Sterling extended losses,
hitting an eight-month low against the dollar and a 2-1/2 year
low against the yen on Wednesday while gilts rose after Bank of
England minutes showed policymakers stood ready to pump more
money into the UK economy while data showed UK public borrowing
at a record August high.
The pound had risen briefly because Adam Posen was still the
only member voting for more quantitative easing but soon pushed
lower due to the dovish tone of the minutes and on selling by a
UK clearer, traders said.
Sterling fell to an eight-month low of $1.5613 against the
dollar , down from $1.5687 before the minutes were
released. The euro rose to the day's high of 87.42
pence from around 87.06 pence beforehand, having briefly dropped
to a session low of 86.89 pence.
The pound fell to 119.24 yen, its weakest since
January 2009.
UK December gilt futures turned positive after the
BoE minutes to stand around 15 ticks higher on the day, having
been 12 ticks down before the release.
(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)