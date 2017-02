LONDON, Sept 21 Sterling hit an eight-month low against the dollar on Wednesday, falling 1 percent on the day after minutes from the Bank of England's latest policy meeting suggested an increasing possibility that the UK central bank may ease monetary policy in the coming months.

The pound fell to $1.5579, its weakest since January, before bouncing to $1.5593. Further losses were limited due to bids seen below $1.5580 and down to $1.5560. (Reporting by London Forex Team)