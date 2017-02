LONDON, Sept 22 Sterling hit an all-time low versus the yen on Thursday after concerns about a slowdown in the U.S. economy prompted investors to dump higher-risk currencies, including the pound, versus perceived safe havens.

The pound fell as low as 118.60 yen, according to electronic trading platform EBS. That level is the weakest on Reuters charts dating back to the 1980s.

Sterling fell across the board, hitting an 8 1/2-month low versus the dollar in earlier trade. (Reporting by London Forex Team)