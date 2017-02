LONDON, Sept 22 Sterling fell to an 8-1/2 month low versus the dollar on Thursday after the Federal Reserve warned of increasing downside risks to the economy, prompting investors to sell riskier currencies in favour of the highly liquid U.S. dollar.

The pound extended losses from the previous session when Bank of England minutes flagged increasing chances of further quantitative easing to boost the faltering UK economy, which would flood the market with sterling and reduce demand.

Sterling dropped to $1.5440, its lowest level since early January. (Reporting by Nia Williams)