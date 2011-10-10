LONDON Oct 10 The euro rose one percent on the day against sterling on Monday as the single currency rose broadly on short covering follwing a renewed pledge by France and Germany to recapitalise the euro zone's banking system.

The euro rose to a session high of 86.85 pence, though it remained below a high of 87.35 hit on Thursday when sterling weakened on the Bank of England's surprise announcement that it would restart asset purchases to try and stimulate the ailing British economy. (Reporting by Neal Armstrong)