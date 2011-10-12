Sterling inches higher after better housing numbers
LONDON Oct 12 Sterling rose one percent against a broadly weak U.S. dollar on Wednesday, which came under heavy pressure on hedge fund selling and a rise in equity markets, forcing short positions in the pound to be squeezed.
Sterling rose to around $1.5764, its highest since Sept. 16. Traders also said corporate demand for the pound related to dividend payments was helping to push it higher on the day. (Reporting by Neal Armstrong)
